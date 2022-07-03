Midnight Ride Special: Spiritual Preparing for the Apocalypse, CERN Portals Q&A

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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico
No one knows for sure when the End of Days will take place, but one thing is for sure, times can get hard even if it's not the apocalypse. Join us tonight for a special broadcast where we discuss listener inspired questions that deal with preparing for Apocalyptic times.
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