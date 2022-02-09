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THE TRUCKS are Coming to SAVE US! 🇨🇦
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207 views • February 09, 2022
All through 2021, there has been the largest demonstrations the world has ever seen! One of the most amazing events was the Canadian truckers in early 2022 who showed the world our true spirit of humanity and our natural will to fight for freedom.
We can only be free when we decide to be!🗽
"Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number.
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you
Ye are many-they are few.”
/Percy Bysshe Shelley
The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN!
https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
We can only be free when we decide to be!🗽
"Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number.
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you
Ye are many-they are few.”
/Percy Bysshe Shelley
The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN!
https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
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