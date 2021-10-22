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Guess Who's Bankrolling The COVID Propaganda In The Media?
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20 views • October 22, 2021
Big Pharma is behind the coverup in the media about what is actually going on with the entire COVID narrative. They are paying 30-40% of the advertising costs of the Mockingbird media and, of course, that allows them to control the narrative. Corrupt politicians are involved in the coverup too and I'll provide one recent example in the person of Donald Trump to demonstrate that he is just like the others, he just talks a different game. All of this is surrounded by spiritual deception and we must be aware of that one thing in order to be discerning about what is taking place.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/guess-whos-bankrolling-the-covid-propaganda-in-the-media-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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