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PLANDEMIC II INDOCTORNATION (SUBTÍTULOS EN ESPAÑOL)
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550 views • July 06, 2021
PeppiDiCapri



Visite nuestro sitio web (Visit our website): https://www.plandemicseries.com

Guiado por el meticuloso trabajo del Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, rastrea un rastro de dinero de tres décadas que lleva directamente a los actores clave detrás de la pandemia de COVID 19. David Martin es el creador del primer índice cuantitativo de acciones públicas del mundo: el CNBC IQ100. Se desempeñó como Presidente de Innovación Económica para la Organización Intergubernamental de Energía Renovable afiliada a la ONU y se ha desempeñado como asesor de numerosos Bancos Centrales, foros económicos globales, el Banco Mundial y la Corporación Financiera Internacional, y gobiernos nacionales. El Dr. Martin ha sido pionero en programas globales para llevar la transparencia corporativa y del mercado de valores a las industrias extractivas multinacionales y ha sido fundamental para llevar ante la justicia a los criminales de cuello blanco más grandes del mundo.

Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. David Martin is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100. He served as Chair of Economic Innovation for the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization and has served as an advisor to numerous Central Banks, global economic forums, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, and national governments. Dr. Martin has pioneered global programs to bring corporate and stock market transparency to multi-national extractive industries and has been instrumental in bringing the world’s largest white-collar criminals to justice.
The Origins of Lockdown
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censorshipcdcmind controlgooglewhopandemicnihindoctrinationwikipediasnopesswine fludr judy mikovitsddtcoronaviruscovid-19sars-cov-2dr david e martin
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