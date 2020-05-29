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5G Apocalypse - The Extinction Event
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60 views • May 29, 2020
5G is militarized technology which is quietly being fast-tracked into society on a global scale. 5G is used to control humanities actions through mass surveillance, riot control, and is a depopulation tool. High frequency radiation waves travel throughout the atmosphere and penetrate our bodies on a daily basis. However, the telecommunication companies do not have any health studies, nor plan on conducting any such studies on the matter in the future.
Does anyone else see a problem with this?
Does anyone else see a problem with this?
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