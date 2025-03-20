Capsicum extravaganza bonanza! Cardiovascular spectacular! MVI_4143

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have been consuming cayenne pepper daily, from 3 to 12 metric teaspoonsful, heaped, for perhaps 15 years, give or take a few years. I want to grow them now. I recommend watching Dr Richard Schulze’s videos on their cardiovascular, and myriad other, benefits. DISCLAIMER: this video contains no medical advice, rather suggestions that may enhance or preserve your health; do your own research.