Man Who Invented Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Admits He Hasn’t Been Jabbed
Dr Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, the biotechnology company that worked with Pfizer to develop the world’s first Covid vaccine, has admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed with a Covid vaccine.
When asked by a reporter from the German DW network why he wasn’t vaccinated, Dr. Sahin became evasive and vaguely claimed that it’s illegal for him to get vaccinated and his company must focus on producing billions of vaccines for others.
The revelation that the man who developed the Pfizer vaccine has not been vaccinated himself recalls claims by Bill Gates’ former doctor that while Gates pushes vaccines on humanity, he does not allow his own family to get vaccinated.
You don’t have to be a body language expert to see that Sahin became very agitated and uncomfortable when the question of why he wasn’t jabbed came up.
And his claim that it’s illegal for him to get jabbed with the Pfizer shot doesn’t add up.
