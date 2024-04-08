Create New Account
Anti-Israel protesters chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ at rally in Michigan
Published 20 hours ago

New York Post | Anti-Israel protesters chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ at rally in Michigan


Anti-Israel activists were heard chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” at a rally in a Michigan city recently dubbed the “jihad capital” of the US.


The sick chants erupted at a rally Friday in Dearborn marking Al Quds Day, in which Muslims around the world denounce Israel, according to a video posted by the Middle East Media Research Institute.


They came after Dearborn activist Tarek Bazzi ripped the US for supporting Israel — and told the crowd that “the chant ‘Death to Israel’ has become the most logical chant across the world today.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/04/08/us-news...


