AI: Talking To Dead Loved Ones. 3 Unclean Spirits Of Revelation. Spiritualism & Last Day Miracles

AI Lets You “Talk” with Dead Loved Ones. apparently there are companies out there willing to take your money in exchange for “large language models trained on the deceased’s speech patterns, chat logs and more” to communicate with you just like your loved one did in life. This creates the illusion that you’re “crossing the border between life and death.” What’s really behind this? The New York Times review of the documentary Eternal You, which shares the details of this new technology, put it this way, “Increasingly, we turn to A.I. to answer the sorts of questions and fulfill the kinds of longings that religion once solved.” And many people today “treat [AI] with veneration and a little fear, as if it is a god and not a creation.” The article concludes with this: “Eternal You” isn’t really about overcoming death, as it turns out. In a wide-ranging and somewhat rambling manner, it is about humans’ desperation to find meaning in life wherever they can, and how companies are rushing to fill that gap and inspire almost religious devotion, even in the professionals making the tools. But it also feels like a warning: That’s not your loved one on the other end at all—and it’s not magic either.





‘Eternal You’ and the Ethics of Using A.I. to ‘Talk’ to Dead Loved Ones. Examining what it means to make money by selling the bereaved on an illusion, the film feels like something of a warning.





Talking to dead people through AI: the business of ‘digital resurrection’ might not be helpful, ethical… or even legal. Earlier this year, a Spanish TV programme showed several people listening to digital recreations of the voices of their deceased relatives that had been generated by artificial intelligence from real audios. It sparked widespread debate in both public and professional spheres, as these recreations not only mimicked loved ones’ voices, but also asked poignant, evocative questions, provoking intense emotional reactions.





This phenomenon, which has been dubbed “digital resurrection”, involves using advanced AI technology to recreate certain aspects of deceased individuals, such as their voice or physical appearance. While it may offer momentary comfort, such a practice opens a raft of profound debates on ethical, philosophical and legal fronts.





David House