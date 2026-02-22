💥A police unit was blown up in Lviv (Lvov), Ukraine - clip 2

💥A terrorist attack occurred in Lvov today. A police unit was blown up.

A call was received at the police station about a robbery in one of the shops in the city center.

At the moment when the crew arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, an explosion occurred.

Upon the arrival of the second crew, which came to assist, another explosion occurred.

As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed. In addition, 24 other people were injured, among whom there are seriously wounded ones.