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Rep. Gosar: Democrats use majority to politicize Congress
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0 view • November 20, 2021
Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is pointing out the hypocrisy of House Democrats after they voted to censure and remove him from committees. One America's Scott Wheeler has more in this exclusive interview from Washington.
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