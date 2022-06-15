The Great Reset | Monkeypox & How It Is Being Used to Create a One World Government

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Watch the Original Video Here Today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFtSodFGnjY
WHO consultation sets research priorities for monkeypox https://www.who.int/news/item/03-06-2022-who-consultations-sets-research-priorities-for-monkeypox
Watch the Full Length May 25th 2022 Maria Zeee Show Today At: Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - The Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics - https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html
June (6) is gay pride month - https://www.britannica.com/story/why-is-pride-month-celebrated-in-june
Gay pride flag mocks the covenant and symbol God gave Noah
June 6th 1944 = D-Day - https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/d-day
D-Day / June (6) 6th (6) 2022 (6) = 666
June 5 is the date the Monkeypox outbreak is supposed to be released at scale - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
During the Days of Noah Fallen Angels Were Mixing Their Seed with the Seed of Man. Is It Happening Again Now?
“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4
Yuval Noah Harari | "New Religions Will Offer People Happiness, Justice & Eternal Life." - https://rumble.com/vymign-yuval-noah-harari-new-religions-will-offer-people-happiness-justice-and-ete.html