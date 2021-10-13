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ARE YOU ELIGIBLE FOR A VACCINE EXEMPTION FOR ACUTE ANXIETY?
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50 views • October 13, 2021
Source: @Freedom4CM. If you found this video helpful or are struggling with this problem then check out some of these videos for more information:
"BOSS HARASSING YOU ABOUT THE JAB? ANSWER A QUESTION WITH A QUESTION"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VanLMdDSVujC/
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE THE VACCINE. FDA APPROVAL DOES NOT MAKE ANYTHING “MANDATORY” A LAW DON’T BE FOOLED.
"WHAT CAN MY BOSS ASK ME ABOUT MY RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION?"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6YyaAcUEi1P/
TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR COVID EXEMPTION APPROVED
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NO, THE DOJ CAN'T MANDATE THE NEEDLE - WHAT THEY SAY IS NOT LAW.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DMYLBM6CqzTz/
How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izwB1BOWSOBr/
HARASSMENT, RETALIATION AND RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION (masks, vaccines and the covid test)
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NO ONE CAN MANDATE MEDICINE! I HAVE REMEDIES FOR YOU! Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHnhbrNFY6GI/
"BOSS HARASSING YOU ABOUT THE JAB? ANSWER A QUESTION WITH A QUESTION"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VanLMdDSVujC/
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE THE VACCINE. FDA APPROVAL DOES NOT MAKE ANYTHING “MANDATORY” A LAW DON’T BE FOOLED.
"WHAT CAN MY BOSS ASK ME ABOUT MY RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION?"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6YyaAcUEi1P/
TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR COVID EXEMPTION APPROVED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tp16ZksPSVje/
NO, THE DOJ CAN'T MANDATE THE NEEDLE - WHAT THEY SAY IS NOT LAW.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DMYLBM6CqzTz/
How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izwB1BOWSOBr/
HARASSMENT, RETALIATION AND RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION (masks, vaccines and the covid test)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iDAEBFsTlhQX/
NO ONE CAN MANDATE MEDICINE! I HAVE REMEDIES FOR YOU! Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHnhbrNFY6GI/
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