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WIN A GUCCI AR15! #FUNDTHEPOLICE (Radian Model 1)
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41 views • August 29, 2021
The instagram post will give you many more details about what we are trying to accomplish for local Law Enforcement. Your help will give officers the tools to be better prepared than ever before!
Instagram Event post:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTCte3TrQ75/?utm_medium=copy_link
Texas Gun Trader Post
https://texasguntrader.com/category/548/For-Sale-Trade/listings/1982787/WIN-A-RADIAN-MODEL-1-FUNDTHEPOLICE.html
Fundraiser Link:
https://www.secureamericanow.us/event-details/radian-model-1-fundraiser
I am NOT taking any funds or transfers from people. You will need to go to the website to make a donation and enter for your chance to win one of the nicest AR-15s in existence.
Instagram Event post:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTCte3TrQ75/?utm_medium=copy_link
Texas Gun Trader Post
https://texasguntrader.com/category/548/For-Sale-Trade/listings/1982787/WIN-A-RADIAN-MODEL-1-FUNDTHEPOLICE.html
Fundraiser Link:
https://www.secureamericanow.us/event-details/radian-model-1-fundraiser
I am NOT taking any funds or transfers from people. You will need to go to the website to make a donation and enter for your chance to win one of the nicest AR-15s in existence.
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