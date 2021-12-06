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The Truth About AIDS/HIV - Death By Vaccine - Death By Government
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89 views • December 06, 2021
People die from vaccines in large numbers. The Covid-19 jab is no different. Disease is passed on through vaccines.
Video explains how AIDS / HIV came from the Hepatitis B vaccine given to the male homosexual community. In Africa it was from the smallpox vaccine.
Video explains how AIDS / HIV came from the Hepatitis B vaccine given to the male homosexual community. In Africa it was from the smallpox vaccine.
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