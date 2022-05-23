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RED ALERT: GLOBALISTS SETTING UP 5G, INJECTION, TESTING, QUARANTINE STATIONS AT FREEWAY INTERSECTION
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273 views • May 23, 2022
LOCATION: WALGREENS(5g tower on lot) ON GREENFIELD ST A FEW BLOCKS NORTH OF THE 60 freeway. There is a 2nd large 5g tower next to the 60 freeway onramp/exit. There is an empty fenced park(Holmes park) at this intersection. On other side are Sonora and labcorp virus testing offices and an empty bank building.
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