HORROR: The Vatican’s United Nations & its Agenda 2030 want to normalize pedophilia! (see link in description box)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video can be watched at: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Pdu3EKqhS8ci/









Credits to Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark





80% of the Vatican’s prelates are homosexuals: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





Some of the world’s leaders are homos and even pedos. Should it come as a surprise that the Vatican’s United Nations is promoting pedophilia and are warping the minds of children?





Resist satan’s Vatican, the United Nations and other global organizations that hurt children.





Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington