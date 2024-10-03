Tim Hinchliffe: The UN's Summit of the Dystopian Future & Digital Proletariat Infrastructure

Tim Hinchliffe discusses media, fake news (e.g. The People's Voice, Slay News), and being singled out by and drawing the ire of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He breaks down some of the takeaways from the UN Summit of the Dystopian Future, Queen Maxima Tyrannia's "Digital Proletariat Infrastructure," and how their goal is to have the entire world population electrified, connected to the internet, and in possession of a smartphone. Being Amish is not allowed and in fact Amish are being targeted. The Algorithm Ghetto is all-inclusive, no one can be excluded! We get a little metaphysical and "cyberdelic" toward the end!





About Tim Hinchliffe

The Sociable editor Tim Hinchliffe covers tech and society, with perspectives on public and private policies proposed by governments, unelected globalists, think tanks, big tech companies, defense departments, and intelligence agencies. Previously, Tim was a reporter for the Ghanaian Chronicle in West Africa and an editor at Colombia Reports in South America. These days, he is only responsible for articles he writes and publishes in his own name.





