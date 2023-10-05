Quo Vadis





Oct 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 3, 2023





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to conduct you to My Son Jesus.





The day will come when many will regret the life lived without the Grace of God, but it will be late.





Do not forget: To whom much has been given, much will be required.





The Just Judge will give to each one according to their behaviour in this life. Ye are walking towards a future of great confusions and divisions.





Whatever happens, remain ye faithful to Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church.





God is in a hurry.





What you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow. Listen to Me.





Those who welcome My Appeals will receive the reward of the just. Courage! Nothing is lost.





My Lord is in control of everything.





Trust n Him and you will be victorious.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on June 13, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, go forth with joy!





What my Jesus has prepared for the righteous, human eyes have never seen.





Humanity will experience the anguish of a condemned man, because men have turned away from the Creator, but those who remain faithful until the end will experience great joy.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you belong to Jesus.





Do not forget: everything in this life will pass away, but God’s grace within you will be eternal.





Courage!





I will pray to my Jesus for you.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of my Jesus.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0TyA3C_Ui8