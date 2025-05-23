Oudemans Crater on Mars is a Shiva Linga Depicting the Creation of the Valles Marineris

Oudemans Crater is a large crater located at the beginning of the Valles Marineris. It has a diameter of about 123 km. A very notable feature of the crater is that it possesses a large central peak which rises about 2.2 km above the crater floor. Almost 13% of the Oudemans Crater perimeter opens up to the Valles Marineris on the northwest side of the crater, forming a sizeable platform extending to the northwest. The platform is at the same elevation as the crater floor and slopes gently downward to the beginning region of the Valles Mariners. The perimeter wall of the crater has an elevation which is higher than the elevation of the crater peak. Thus Oudemans Crater has all of the components of a popular form of a Shiva Linga found in Eastern religions. A Shiva Linga is a cylindrical or egg-shaped object which is most often made of stone. Although there are many interpretation of the Shiva Linga, I believe that the correct one is that the Shiva Linga represents the Primordial Zygote or Cosmic Egg from which all creation has sprung. The linga is often placed vertically inside a bowl called the yoni which represents the Divine female power of creation. The yoni has a spout at one end to drain off water or other liquids which are poured onto the rounded end of the linga in ritual ceremony.

Besides having the appearance of a Shiva Linga, I found that the central peak of the crater radiates hidden squares and octagons which expand in size until they reach the beginning regions of the Valles Marineris. I interpret the concentric squares and octagons to represent the AUM sound, the sound that Eastern religions believe to have created the universe. I came to the conclusion that the squares represented the “AA” sound of AUM and the octagons represented the “OO” sound of AUM. The “MM” sound is not represented by a radiating geometric shape but most likely by a long linear boundary oriented in the north-south direction between light and dark regions on the peak of the Oudemans Crater.

Using the story of creation found in Shri Matiji Nirmala Devi’s book entitled “The Book of Adi Shakti” I speculate that the Shiva Linga shape of the Oudemans Crater represents a very early stage of creation, the AUM sound (squares and octagons) represents a middle stage occurring when the cosmic egg hatches, and the yoni shape of the Oudemans Crater represents an omkara symbolizing the later stages of creation up to the present time. An omkara is a symbol of the AUM sound.

It is very likely that the Oudemans Crater represents both a Shiva Linga and the sound of AUM bringing about the creation of the Valles Marineris. The squares and octagons terminate at the location of the beginning of the Valles Marineris. I have demonstrated in a previous video that the Valles Marineris has been engineered, and is not the result of natural forces. However, NASA’s heavy conditioning will prevent most people from accepting this fact.

My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

Author: Arthur Raymond Beaubien