The Woke Tide Is Finally Turning
A Rebellion Is Brewing

* The left’s culture war is starting to backfire spectacularly.

* Libs got cocky.

* There is going to be a rebellion against this insanity — and the endgame will not be pretty (for them).


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 27 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2wn366-more-tapes-leak-out-ep.-2040-06272023.html

libertyactivismcommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismglobalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismrebellioninfiltrationleftismideologysubversiontotalitarianismculture warnon-complianceauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismdefiancewokeism

