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Listen to this emotional eyewitness testimony from Mariupol. You won't see this on the mainstream news. On the Azov Battalion:
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402 views • March 25, 2022
Listen to this emotional eyewitness testimony from Mariupol.
You won't see this on the mainstream news.
On the Azov Battalion:
"Scum basically. This Azov Battalion needs to be destroyed. Not a single one should be taken alive. Not a single one. And Zelensky should go first, dammit....look what he's done to people."
H/T @themeitryx. Confirmed the subtitles are accurate.
You won't see this on the mainstream news.
On the Azov Battalion:
"Scum basically. This Azov Battalion needs to be destroyed. Not a single one should be taken alive. Not a single one. And Zelensky should go first, dammit....look what he's done to people."
H/T @themeitryx. Confirmed the subtitles are accurate.
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