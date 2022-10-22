Underground Tunnels of IRANIAN UAVs, of All Kinds - For Any Kind of Damage that Can Be Done.

Perhaps four years have passed since the first drone was used in the imposed war, and in these years, Iran's drone industry has gone through many ups and downs. However, after the occupation of Iraq by the American terrorist army and the extensive and comprehensive use of this new technology by the Americans for surveillance and attack, it was decided to make a special investment in this field in Iran. What we are witnessing today is mostly the result of 15 years of effort that started almost from 2005 and has reached maturity today, and without a doubt, still needs work to reach perfection. Today, Iran's UAVs in dozens of models and with a circulation of thousands of UAVs in various classes and missions have provided the country with a new prestige in the world that cannot be ignored. This video is one of the images that have been published in these years of the power of Iranian drones, and it shows a corner of the operations of combat reconnaissance and suicide drones made in Iran.

