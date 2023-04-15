Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
medical martial law - they told us their plan in the 2017 movie "Unlocked"
169 views
channel image
Bitterroot Bugler
Published 16 hours ago |

This excerpt from the movie lays out their plan.

The perverts, Satanists, "others" own Hollyweird and also have some cultural rule that they have to tell us what they plan to do TO US before they do it (Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, etc).. 

Here we have their introduced plague plan on display in the 2017 movie. 

Count on it

Keywords
police statepandemicmartial lawbioweaponsbiological warfarescamdemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket