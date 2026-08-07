Russia Legalizes Crypto on Its Terms: State-Controlled Market Arrives

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* Russia’s new cryptocurrency law establishes regulated trading platforms under Central Bank supervision, effective September 1, 2026.
* Cryptocurrencies remain prohibited for domestic payments, but approved assets can be traded through licensed platforms.
* Retail investors face annual limits and knowledge tests, while qualified investors have unrestricted investment access.
* Bitcoin, Ether, and USDT currently qualify, while businesses may use crypto for cross-border settlements.
* Mining remains legal under existing rules, supporting Russia’s efforts toward financial sovereignty and sanctions resistance.
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