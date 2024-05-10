RT News May 10, 2024 6AM GMT

May 10, 2024





Thousands of protesters gather in Sweden to show their opposition to Israel’s presence in the Eurovision song competition. Crying hypocrisy over the double standards over the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts. With the Pentagon suspending arms deliveries to Israel, Netanyahu vows to fight on without American support. Visiting Serbia and then Hungary, the Chinese President says China is always open to expanding co-operation with states that put their national interests above Brussel’s will. Civilians in the front line Russian Donetsk Republic celebrate Victory day under Ukrainian rocket and drone attacks - which cause multiple casualties on the day of commemoration.