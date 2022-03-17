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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Disguised Infidelity - WUP 107
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149 views • March 17, 2022
In Episode 107 we discuss how easy it is to side on the side of infidelity, and maybe even doing so unknowingly. The Bible and Spirit of Prophecy is written plainly and are to be read as it stands. But unfortunately the enemy of God has introduced all sorts of distractions and higher criticisms to confuse and take our minds away from a "Thus saith the Lord".
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Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthbeat/build-back-better-stalls-faith-leaders-call-biden-senate-moment-courage-climate
https://religionunplugged.com/news/2022/02/11/day-of-rest-sabbath-religion-blue-laws
https://townhall.com/columnists/jamesroberts/2022/02/17/build-blue-laws-back-n2603398
https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/11/22877446/could-sabbath-closure-laws-make-a-comeback-blue-laws-sunday-closing
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/february/amazon-sunday-delivery-christian-sabbatarian-driver-lawsuit.html
http://adventmessenger.org/prominent-llu-professor-no-sunday-law-no-great-controversy-no-end-time-prophet-and-the-mark-of-the-beast-is-undetermined/
Spiritual Gifts, vol. 3, p. 90 – 95
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3SG+90&;suggestion=0
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White, p. 86.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CET+86.1&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 592.3 https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88++592.3&;suggestion=0
From Eden to Eden, p. 253.4 (Joseph Harvey Waggoner)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FEE+253.4+&;suggestion=0
The Two Adams, p. 9.1 (Thomas Motherwell Preble)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=TTA+9.1+&;suggestion=0
Signs of the Times and Expositor of Prophecy [Himes], vol. 5 May 3, 1843, page 70
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HST+May+3%2C+1843&;suggestion=0
Advent Review, and Sabbath Herald, vol. 27 March 6, 1866, page 105
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ARSH+March+6%2C+1866&;suggestion=0
The First Report of the General Conference of Christians Expecting the Advent of the Lord Jesus Christ, p. 40.5 (Joshua V. Himes)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FRGC+40.5&;suggestion=0
Is This The End - Part 1 What's Up Prof? Episode 8:
https://youtu.be/v6h4H1DHQzc
Is This The End? Part 2 What's Up Prof? Episode 9:
https://youtu.be/qdfHzjGmPHo
Alternative Platforms:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthbeat/build-back-better-stalls-faith-leaders-call-biden-senate-moment-courage-climate
https://religionunplugged.com/news/2022/02/11/day-of-rest-sabbath-religion-blue-laws
https://townhall.com/columnists/jamesroberts/2022/02/17/build-blue-laws-back-n2603398
https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/11/22877446/could-sabbath-closure-laws-make-a-comeback-blue-laws-sunday-closing
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/february/amazon-sunday-delivery-christian-sabbatarian-driver-lawsuit.html
http://adventmessenger.org/prominent-llu-professor-no-sunday-law-no-great-controversy-no-end-time-prophet-and-the-mark-of-the-beast-is-undetermined/
Spiritual Gifts, vol. 3, p. 90 – 95
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3SG+90&;suggestion=0
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White, p. 86.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CET+86.1&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 592.3 https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88++592.3&;suggestion=0
From Eden to Eden, p. 253.4 (Joseph Harvey Waggoner)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FEE+253.4+&;suggestion=0
The Two Adams, p. 9.1 (Thomas Motherwell Preble)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=TTA+9.1+&;suggestion=0
Signs of the Times and Expositor of Prophecy [Himes], vol. 5 May 3, 1843, page 70
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HST+May+3%2C+1843&;suggestion=0
Advent Review, and Sabbath Herald, vol. 27 March 6, 1866, page 105
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ARSH+March+6%2C+1866&;suggestion=0
The First Report of the General Conference of Christians Expecting the Advent of the Lord Jesus Christ, p. 40.5 (Joshua V. Himes)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FRGC+40.5&;suggestion=0
Is This The End - Part 1 What's Up Prof? Episode 8:
https://youtu.be/v6h4H1DHQzc
Is This The End? Part 2 What's Up Prof? Episode 9:
https://youtu.be/qdfHzjGmPHo
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
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