The LGBT Madness Continues

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
📹 In today's podcast, Steve Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country gives his take on some recent LGBT related news & on other breaking news stories.
Related Articles & Audio Recording ⬇️
- ‘Nazi Flag’ Bearing Suspect in U-Haul Attack on White House Arrested, Charged with Threat to President Biden - https://beckernews.com/nazi-flag-bearing-suspect-in-u-haul-attack-on-white-house-arrested-charged-with-threat-to-president-biden-50453
- 'Bible-Believing' School Guidance Counselors Placed on Leave Over 'Misgendering,' 'Conversion Therapy' Allegations - https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-school-guidance-counselors-placed-on-leave.html
- Christian College Defends Termination of Employees Who Used Pronouns in Email Signatures - https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-college-terminates-employees-who-used-email-pronouns.html
- Audio Recording from the Unemployment "Hearing" 😂 with Libtarded Santander Bank & the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment - https://t.me/APFGAC/17100
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.