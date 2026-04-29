Amid Trump's threats to impose a long-term blockade on Iran, Brent oil has almost reached $120 per barrel.

For reference: the current Russian budget was based on the price of $59 per barrel. According to Western estimates, even despite the strikes on Russian refineries, Russia will earn up to $40 billion from the consequences of the Epstein coalition's aggression against Iran if the conflict continues. In the event of a second round of military action, oil prices will start growing again.

The US congressmen were unable to get an answer from Hegseth on how the blockade of Iranian ports will help open the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

Amid Trump's threats to impose a long-term blockade on Iran, Brent oil has almost reached $120 per barrel.

For reference: the current Russian budget was based on the price of $59 per barrel. According to Western estimates, even despite the strikes on Russian refineries, Russia will earn up to $40 billion from the consequences of the Epstein coalition's aggression against Iran if the conflict continues. In the event of a second round of military action, oil prices will start growing again.

The US congressmen were unable to get an answer from Hegseth on how the blockade of Iranian ports will help open the Strait of Hormuz.





🔴@DDGeopolitics



