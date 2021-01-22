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The Latest From The Whistleblower Who Turned Over Hunter Bidens Laptop
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210 views • January 22, 2021
John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman who turned over Hunter Biden’s laptop, is on Hannity Thursday night and Friday night, telling his story. He’s just a citizen who tried to do the right thing.
** Please watch his latest video and, if you can, help support his legal battle by clicking here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/mac-isaac-legal-defense-fund
** Please watch his latest video and, if you can, help support his legal battle by clicking here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/mac-isaac-legal-defense-fund
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