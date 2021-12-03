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Dr. David Martin - The Names and Faces of the Covid Orchestra - revealed at Red Pill Expo Nov 7 2021
Vaccine Choice Canada
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656 views • December 03, 2021
PART TWO of Dr. David Martin, at the Red Pill Expo November 7, 2021 - “Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand Covid" - The Names and Faces of the Covid Orchestra

This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html

⁣⁣Dr. David Martin | Who “They” Are “The Names and Faces - Red Pill Expo

Part 1 at Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/phKoQjXyWbFt/

LINKS TO THE DOCUMENTS REFERENCED BY DR.DAVAID MARTIN:

1. Fauci/Covid 19 Dossier was written by Dr. David Martin - Please share this Dossier with your governors, sheriffs, local elected officials:

https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf

2. Slide - "A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype" ...Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process, Daszak stated"
Here is the article in the medical journal where you find this statement:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK349040/

3. Slide - quote referencing Executive Order by D. Trump, September 19, 2019. The link is to Fauci's presentation in November 2019. He expanded on this Executive order, which has been presented on the slide by Dr. David Martin
Read on page 4 the same statement:

https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Fauci%20Testimony.pdf

4. High-Resolution pdf link to ALL THE
SLIDES

https://budbromley.files.wordpress.com/2021/11/slides_dr-david-martin_7_nov_2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3X4ELZycg-snVAEMHsSxPi7IC44hhElAO8TuH9zlKSIqBZjBAlTU8eHz8

5. Episode 89 in which Dr. David Martin explains how Senator Rand Paul could have put an end to Antoni Fauci

https://rumble.com/vowz25-dr.-david-martin-political-theatre-with-rand-paul-who-tries-to-expose-fauci.html


*******************************

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