SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 3 - WRESTLE YOURSELF w/ Troy Meyer

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Troy and I take on some of the craziness in today's news cycles and again attempt to find some common ground to stand on when attempting to dissect our differences.
Just so happens that this week has been littered with 'boom's when it comes to things like: the truth behind the CCP virus origins finally coming to light, the globalists' depopulation agenda now being spoken about more openly, the US military shake-up which had Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier removed from Space Force, massive anti-lockdown protests across the globe, the war expanding in the Middle East, UFO disclosure, and more!
How do we even keep up with it all? Should we even try? Should we just pretend none of it matters and just go on living our lives? Who is John Galt?
Dive in and find out!
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