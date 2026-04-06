🎵Sugar That Sugar Baby of Mine

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vocal jazz, sophisticated swing, 148 BPM, brush kit, upright bass, piano comping, four-part harmony, muted trumpet, tenor sax riffs, walking bass, ride cymbal swing, call and response, big band punches, theatrical crescendos, sparse breakdowns, smoky club, retro glam, crisp close-mic mix
[Intro]
[Grand piano rapid ascending A major arpeggios]
[String quintet staccato rhythmic pulse]
[Finger snaps on beats 2 and 4]
[Vocalists: "Doo-ba, doo-ba, doo-way!"]
[Verse 1]
[Tight SATB harmonies]
Sugar, he’s my baby, my sugar
I never mean maybe, my sugar
He’s the baby of my dreams [Violin counter-melody]
Sugar, he’s my honey, my sugar
He never makes money, my sugar
All that I give him is honey
Then he can spend any time!
[Chorus]
[Vocalists split into complex chords]
I’ve made a million trips to his lips
[Bass voice: "Million trips!"]
I’d better be because he’s sweet as can be
[Piano trill]
Just a little bit of perfection
Sugar, he’s my baby, my sugar!
[Instrumental Break]
[Playful syncopated piano solo]
[Pizzicato cello and double bass pulse]
[Violins soaring legato theme in octaves]
[Brass section stabs for emphasis]
[Bridge]
[Vocal scat solo: "Ba-da-ba-dee-ba-da-zoot!"]
[Harmonized response: "He's so sweet!"]
[Walking bass builds tension]
[Outro]
Sugar! [High soprano note]
He’s my baby! [Tenor response]
Just a little bit of perfection...
[Grand piano final flourishes]
[Sudden stop]
[Final piano chord - A Major add9]