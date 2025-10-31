BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DNI Gabbard Battling Against Organ Harvesting and Baby Black Market
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
1 day ago

A vast child trafficking ring operating on U.S. soil has been exposed and shut down. In this urgent report, Sean Morgan details the coordinated sting operation led by Tulsi Gabbard's office that saved lives and resulted in over 700 flagged individuals. Learn how intelligence assets were redirected to the border, leading to the arrest of key figures like "La Diablo," who was accused of kidnapping pregnant women and selling babies on the black market.


human traffickingtulsi gabbardsean morgansting operationchild trafficking ringjustice servedus operationborder intelligencela diablo arrestbaby sellingpregnant women kidnapping
