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Aussie Hero Has Message for America
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296 views • December 26, 2021
Australian advocate for freedom from COVID tyranny, Monica Smit, joins John to talk about the terrible destruction of democracy in her country.
Monica discusses how she came to spend 22 days in jail, and offers helpful advice about how to fight egregious government overreach.
Monica discusses how she came to spend 22 days in jail, and offers helpful advice about how to fight egregious government overreach.
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