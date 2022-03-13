EP 2855-6PM GENERAL FLYNN SLAMS JAN 6th UNSELECT SHAM COMMITTEE - PLEADS THE 5TH  

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Former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Ret) Michael Flynn appeared Thursday before the Democrat-controlled House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and exercised his Fifth Amendment rights in response to the panel’s questions, his attorney says. Flynn was subpoenaed to appear before the committee in November, 2021 and was also asked to produce documents and testimony in reference to a Dec. 18, 2020 meeting in the Oval Office, during which the seizure of voting machines was allegedly discussed. In the letter sent to Flynn by the committee in December, members wrote that he and others discussed declaring a national emergency as part of a plan to promote the message that the presidential election has been “tainted by widespread fraud.”
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