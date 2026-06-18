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God's Calling is Irrevocable | Jonah's Story | परमेश्वर का बुलावा अटल है | योना की कहानी
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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You have been called for a purpose. Just as God called Jonah to carry His message to a city in need, He has also entrusted you with a divine assignment. Heaven still responds to the cries of people, and God continues to send His people as vessels of hope, truth, and restoration.


In this message, discover why your calling is not an accident, why God's gifts and calling are irrevocable, and how obedience opens the door for God's power to work through your life. Learn from Jonah's journey, Jeremiah's calling, Samson's separation, and the heart of a God who deeply loves people.


You are set apart, ordained, and sent by God. When you walk in your calling, He provides, guides, and works through you to impact lives. God's heart is still reaching for people—and He desires to do it through you.


God's Calling is Irrevocable | Jonah's Story | परमेश्वर का बुलावा अटल है | योना की कहानी

Pastors and Ministers Conference, Nagpur-2024

Prophetic Time | 8 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


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Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/ER_amq5YezY


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/fzVZ1aepy54


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/X9nEJ3vcFVs


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/GX_qNv7tC1M


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/o0q6atjUhGI


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To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


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Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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