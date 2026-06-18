You have been called for a purpose. Just as God called Jonah to carry His message to a city in need, He has also entrusted you with a divine assignment. Heaven still responds to the cries of people, and God continues to send His people as vessels of hope, truth, and restoration.





In this message, discover why your calling is not an accident, why God's gifts and calling are irrevocable, and how obedience opens the door for God's power to work through your life. Learn from Jonah's journey, Jeremiah's calling, Samson's separation, and the heart of a God who deeply loves people.





You are set apart, ordained, and sent by God. When you walk in your calling, He provides, guides, and works through you to impact lives. God's heart is still reaching for people—and He desires to do it through you.





God's Calling is Irrevocable | Jonah's Story | परमेश्वर का बुलावा अटल है | योना की कहानी

Pastors and Ministers Conference, Nagpur-2024

Prophetic Time | 8 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





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