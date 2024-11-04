BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 099 - God's MULTIVERSE and how to be the ARCHITECT of the future you want, even if it seems out of reach
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
896 views • 6 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- The Matrix and the Ultimate Truth (0:00)

- The Nutritional Armor of God (2:59)

- The Election and the Ultimate Creator (4:25)

- The Multiverse and Free Will (7:28)

- The Power of Prayer and Free Will (17:44)

- The Role of Consciousness and Free Will in the Election (21:48)

- The Importance of Imagination and Creating Your Future (38:49)

- The Role of Sorcery and Mainstream Media in Shaping Reality (39:39)

- The Role of Challenges and Perseverance in the Simulation (40:20)

- The Future Vision and the Path to Mastery (47:08)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


mike adamseternal lifehrrspecial reportfree willsermondark artsprayer powerreality creationelection outcomebrighteon broadcast newselection importanceconsciousness giftmoral testsspiritual puritymultiverse conceptgods simulationfuture choicesspiritual contractnutritional armor
