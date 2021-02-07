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METALLICA - THE GOD THAT FAILED
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
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52 views • February 07, 2021
Second upload December 2 of 2015 in my second account in you tube afyer they shut down my first! NEVER APPEARED IN SERCHIN RESULT FOR THE SAME SONG IN YOU TUBE!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5d7sCRgIyc
LYRICS:Pride you took
Pride you feel Pride that you felt when you'd kneel Not the word Not the love Not what you thought from above It feeds It grows It clouds all that you will know Deceit Deceive Decide just what you believe I see faith in your eyes Never your hear the discouraging lies I hear faith in your cries Broken is the promise, betrayal The healing hand held back by the deepened nail Follow the god that failed Find your peace Find your say Find the smooth road in your way Trust you gave A child to save Left you cold and him in grave It feeds It grows It clouds all that you will know Deceit Deceive Decide just what you believe I see faith in your eyes Never you hear the discouraging lies I hear faith in your cries Broken is the promise, betrayal The healing hand held back by the deepened nail Follow the god that failed I see faith in your eyes Broken is the promise, betrayal The healing hand held back by the deepened nail Follow the god that failed Pride you took Pride you feel Pride that you felt when you'd kneel Trust you gave A child to save Left you cold and him in grave I see faith in your eyes Never you hear the discouraging lies I hear faith in your cries Broken is the promise, betrayal The healing hand held back by deepened nail Follow the god that failed!!!!!
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