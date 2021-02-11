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Friday Feeling (prod. DreamLife) [EP] - ScottyChams
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0 view • February 11, 2021
https://youtu.be/37kBA8_dm-sI used to get that Friday feeling, but now I work all week, and that work is play.
📎 All the links to my music: http://www.scottychams.ca
You can find my music here:
🎤 Stream my music free on Soundcloud -
https://www.soundcloud.com/scottychams/
🎶 Stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, and other paid platforms to help me earn some money:
Spotify - https://play.spotify.com/artist/0RIgbSGmvIIbvL2yjQxcfm
Apple Music - https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/scottychams/id1096917750
📺 The best way you can support me though is on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@scottychams:8
📎 All the links to my music: http://www.scottychams.ca
You can find my music here:
🎤 Stream my music free on Soundcloud -
https://www.soundcloud.com/scottychams/
🎶 Stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, and other paid platforms to help me earn some money:
Spotify - https://play.spotify.com/artist/0RIgbSGmvIIbvL2yjQxcfm
Apple Music - https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/scottychams/id1096917750
📺 The best way you can support me though is on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@scottychams:8
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