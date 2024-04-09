Is Ukraine Drafting Retarded People?

Isn't this a war crime?
...FROM: Southern Poverty Law Center: ATTN. Howard, Fine, & Howard:
https://youtube.com/shorts/xTPmkTzSOKM?si=Od0onBmPCzqSQdVH
Wayward Woman Blues:
https://youtu.be/EEFC5td00HI?si=CEeQxDHKdL7jpyVT
St. Augustine of Hippo:
AGAINST THE JEWS
https://youtu.be/lu7mi0XIDqU?si=Kd7WoQjMZ6Le4rfZ
THE DAY OF CHRIST:
https://youtu.be/lNBsZfzS5Ds?si=Utga5WMjKf7cHidm
THE U.S.A. EXPORTS SODOMY & WILL BE DESTROYED:
https://youtu.be/zZVJ2XhEQjY?si=FU1eVcrV7syFmbFw
A MURDERED BABY SPEAKS:
https://www.brighteon.com/58a4791d-7602-41ef-b03e-558330b1aa28
http://JonathanOToole.com
http://TERRORofGOD.com
http://ProjectSEE.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.