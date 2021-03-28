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Episode 11 Watch The Water & Current Events
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181 views • March 28, 2021
In this episode I delve into the week of "Evergreen" as we were told to "Watch The Water". I also go into other current events and a call for unity.
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Patriot Streetfighter / Scott McKay
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Dr. Charlie Ward
https://drcharlieward.com/my-videos/
Simon Parkes
https://www.simonparkes.org/
Pastor Dave Scarlett His Glory
https://www.hisglory.me/
X22 Report
https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Patriot Streetfighter / Scott McKay
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Dr. Charlie Ward
https://drcharlieward.com/my-videos/
Simon Parkes
https://www.simonparkes.org/
Pastor Dave Scarlett His Glory
https://www.hisglory.me/
X22 Report
https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
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