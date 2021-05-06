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FRANKENSHOTS WILL BRING DOWN BIG PHARMA ONCE AND FOR ALL
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70 views • May 06, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the MSM establishment propaganda pushing toxic chemicals on the public while lying to them about their safety and effectiveness.
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