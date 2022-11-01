The MOMENT the Morbi Suspension Bridge CABLE Snapped

We are 'the STRONGEST Cables' on the Planet - that people will need to TURN to, so that they 'DO not collapse' into the ocean beneath them. As "True Deities", As True God and Goddess over all Mankind - the SURVIVORS will be holding on to US for dear life - AS mass casualty events become part of "the New Daily Norm".

"THEIR... "bridges"... aren't like the one WE'RE building between WISDOM and the Human Race. OURS has a more reliable... and more POSITIVE outcome. But in all fairness... We DID repeatedly warn everyone, that We're HUNGRY!... and We're EATING their infrastructure." (- from Our June 08, 2022 Blog)

The SIGNIFICANCE of the "SNAP"!... of the india suspension bridge CABLE... is that Wisdom is no longer UPHOLDING the people of india. They refused to... Come to the WATER... and so THEY... were SENT to the water!... or?... the water was sent to THEM!

Interesting facts: Opening in 1879, the suspension foot bridge was 750 feet across. The locals charged tourists 17 rupees or 20 cents to cross. It had a capacity of 125 people at a time. Officials estimated 400 people were on the bridge, and SOME were intentionally making it SWING from side to side, at 6:40 pm on October 30, 2022 - when the cable snapped. Was that the original 143 year old steel cable that just snapped? WHY isn't the msm talking about "the snapped CABLE"?

Here is the Judgement against india.

