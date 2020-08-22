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Must watch! Mike Adams interviews Jose Prado from Man Made Survival!
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346 views • August 22, 2020
I am very honored to had been interviewed by Mike Adams founder of Brighteon.com.
In our conversation we discuss a wide range of topics as well as advice I give to his audience and mine on survival! We encourage you to watch all the way to the end!
Always Ready!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
In our conversation we discuss a wide range of topics as well as advice I give to his audience and mine on survival! We encourage you to watch all the way to the end!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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