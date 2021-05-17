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Brian Lenzkes MD_ Dissecting the Viral Issue - Philosophically and Scientifically!.
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30 views • May 17, 2021
* NON-CENSORABLE DISCUSSION - we steer clear of arguing with the WHO *
The Super-Smart Brian Lenzkes MD had me on his excellent "Life's Best Medicine" Podcast - please subscribe here: https://lifesbestmedicine.com/
Brian wanted to explore the WHOLE Covid phenomenon - including the psychological and philosophical forces; so not just the science. We cover the gamut - everything!
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
AUDIO PODCAST HERE: https://thefatemperor.com/fat-emperor-podcast-on-many-platforms-choose-your-favorite/
The Super-Smart Brian Lenzkes MD had me on his excellent "Life's Best Medicine" Podcast - please subscribe here: https://lifesbestmedicine.com/
Brian wanted to explore the WHOLE Covid phenomenon - including the psychological and philosophical forces; so not just the science. We cover the gamut - everything!
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
AUDIO PODCAST HERE: https://thefatemperor.com/fat-emperor-podcast-on-many-platforms-choose-your-favorite/
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