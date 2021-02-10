EP 2316-6PM SHAM IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BEGINS WITH USUAL DEMOCRAT DECEPTIONS; LIES & THEATER

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TUESDAY - FEBRUARY 09, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2016-6PM SHAM IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BEGINS WITH USUAL DEMOCRAT DECEPTIONS; LIES & THEATER
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lied in his opening statement Tuesday and said the Democrats’ case is “based on cold, hard facts.” Donald Trump was impeached by the House last month for ‘inciting an insurrection’ during his January 6 rally at The Ellipse. This trial is a sham because Trump is no longer in office, but Raskin cited the framers as he argued a trial of a former president is constitutional. Then he proceeded to play a deceptively edited video of Trump to distort the facts. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16895
Special Guest: Patrick Colbeck is a former Republican member of the Michigan State Senate, representing District 7 from 2011 to 2018. Colbeck previously served as majority caucus chair. https://ballotpedia.org/Patrick_Colbeck https://letsfixstuff.org/
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