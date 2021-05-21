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How We Get To $2300 GOLD This Year | Craig Hemke
Liberty and Finance
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50 views • May 21, 2021
Craig Hemke tells Elijah K. Johnson the Fed is essentially monetizing U.S. debt. He sees stagflation ahead which will lead to a 1970s style gold-bull run. He says we're on track to see $2300 gold this year! Find Craig online: http://tfmetalsreport.com.

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0:00 Intro
0:58 Fed minutes​
5:57 Fed's impact on markets
8:08 Is the Fed monetizing the debt?
14:37 Stagflation & gold
17:43 $2300 gold & $36 Silver
20:06 #SilverSqueeze & physical metal
23:00 Premiums
26:27 Dollar cost averaging
=================​=================
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