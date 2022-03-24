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Today marks 23 years since NATO CRIMINALS began bombing Yugoslavia
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23 views • March 24, 2022
Telegram - Russian MFA. | You NATO CRIMINALS bombed my Orthodox Christian brothers! I will not forget, I will not forgive. | ”◼️ Some 2,000 civilians, including at least 89 children were killed during the 78-day NATO campaign, and many facilities in dozens of cities, including Belgrade, were destroyed or damaged.
◼️ The use of depleted-uranium munitions contaminated large territories and caused an unprecedented surge in cancer cases. People continue to suffer from malignant tumours to this day.
❗️ On that day the West began dismantling the international legal framework.
Conducted 23 years ago, NATO’s military operation against sovereign Yugoslavia became a tragedy whose long-term and diverse consequences are still being felt. One of its main lessons is that lawlessness and arbitrary rule are unable to solve even a single problem and merely aggravate the situation. This is confirmed by permanent delays in resolving the Kosovo problem.”
◼️ The use of depleted-uranium munitions contaminated large territories and caused an unprecedented surge in cancer cases. People continue to suffer from malignant tumours to this day.
❗️ On that day the West began dismantling the international legal framework.
Conducted 23 years ago, NATO’s military operation against sovereign Yugoslavia became a tragedy whose long-term and diverse consequences are still being felt. One of its main lessons is that lawlessness and arbitrary rule are unable to solve even a single problem and merely aggravate the situation. This is confirmed by permanent delays in resolving the Kosovo problem.”
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