Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️As a result of an offensive in Kherson-Nikolaev direction near Aleksandrovka, the Allied Forces have eliminated units of 28th Mechanized Brigade of AFU and reached the administrative border of Nikolaev Region. 36 square kilometres of Kherson Region have been liberated.





▫️Komsomolskoye has been liberated, advancing 3 kilometres into the enemy defence in this direction. Territory of 12 square kilometres of Nikolaev Region has been liberated.





▫️In addition, 35th Marine Brigade and 46th Aeromobile Brigade of AFU suffered significant losses near Andreevka. The enemy is dislodged from Blagodatovka and neighbouring populated areas.





▫️The offensive in Donetsk direction is developing well.





▫️The liberation of Mar'inka, more than 75 per cent of which has already been liberated by Allied Forces, is nearing completion.





▫️Encirclement of AFU grouping near Avdeevka continues. 214th OPFOR Battalion - elite AFU unit is blockaded on three sides near Kodema and is being routinely destroyed.





▫️In Artemovsk area, as a result of successful Allied Forces offensive, advanced very close to Zaitsevo which is important defence node of the city.





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Slavyansk and Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic have hit the temporary deployment points of 81st Aeromobile and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades. Up to 200 nationalists and 18 pieces of military equipment have been destroyed.





💥2nd Mechanized Battalion of 66th Mechanized Brigade of AFU has lost its combat effectiveness as a result of heavy losses near Novomikhailovka. The unit's soldiers abandoned their positions and fled in an unknown direction.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️12 AFU command posts near Yakovlevka, Soledar, Podgornoye, Artemovsk, Kodema, Georgiyevka, Romanovka, Dobrovol'e, Vodyanoye and Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Dorozhnyanka and Kamenskoye in Zaporozhye Region, as well as 164 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment have been hit.





▫️7 missile and artillery ammunition depots near Bereznevatoye in Nikolaev Region, and Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 4 fuel depots for military equipment near Kharkov and Chuguyiv in Kharkov Region, and Markovo and Podgornoye in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.





▫️In addition, 1 Buk-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile launcher near Gornyak in Donetsk People's Republic, 1 low-altitude target detection radar near Dymovskoye in Nikolaev Region, and 1 US-made counter-battery radar system near Rogan' in Kharkov Region have been also destroyed.





💥In course of counter-battery warfare, 3 Ukrainian platoons of Grad MLRS near Razdolovka and Opytnoye, 4 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Petrovskoye, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaisk and Dzerzhinsk in Donetsk People's Republic, and 2 US M777 howitzers near Marganets in Dnepropetrovsk Region have been suppressed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-27 aircraft near Barvenkovo in Kharkov Region and 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Malye Prokhody, Kapitolovka, Kochubeyevka, Balakleya in Kharkov Region and Shyrokyi in Donetsk People's Republic.





▫️15 shells of Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers have been also intercepted near Vernopol'e in Kharkov Region, Antonovka, Dar'evka and Chornobayevka in Kherson Region.





📊 In total, 268 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,796 unmanned aerial vehicles, 369 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,377 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 818 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,335 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,024 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.